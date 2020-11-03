Eastern Bank Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 54,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $69.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

