Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of HON opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

