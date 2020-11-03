Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,492 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.