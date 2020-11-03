Eastern Bank Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 71,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,742,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.