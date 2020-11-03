Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.