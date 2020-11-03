Eastern Bank Invests $3.05 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

