Eastern Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 301,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

