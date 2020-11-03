Eastern Bank Purchases 1,810 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.