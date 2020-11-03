Eastern Bank Purchases 396 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,227 shares of company stock worth $10,247,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.80.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.