Eastern Bank Purchases 420 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 108.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CCI opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.