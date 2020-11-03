Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

