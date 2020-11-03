Eastern Bank Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $83,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

LMT opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.