Eastern Bank Sells 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 84,326 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $327.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.