Eastern Bank Sells 103 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,772,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

NYSE MSI opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock worth $15,337,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

