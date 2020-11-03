Eastern Bank Sells 1,064 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.22.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

