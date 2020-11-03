Eastern Bank Sells 111 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

UNP opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

