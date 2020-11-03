Eastern Bank Sells 1,693 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

