Eastern Bank Sells 2,096 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

