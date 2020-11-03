Eastern Bank Sells 908 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 278,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 223,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

TFC stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

