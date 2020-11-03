EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

