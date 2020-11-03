Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, innovation and efforts to reduce debt. It is taking a more aggressive approach to manage costs this year and keep its manufacturing costs under control. The company is also focused on growing new business revenues leveraging its innovation-driven growth model. However, weak demand in certain markets including transportation and textile due to the pandemic is expected to continue to weigh on Eastman Chemical’s volumes in the fourth quarter. The Chemical Intermediates unit also faces headwind from weaker product spreads. The company also faces challenges in the fiber business due to a weak acetate tow market.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,402,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

