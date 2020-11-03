Ecosynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ECO opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 million and a P/E ratio of -81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 40.99 and a current ratio of 43.17. Ecosynthetix has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

Ecosynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

