Ecosynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.
Shares of ECO opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 million and a P/E ratio of -81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 40.99 and a current ratio of 43.17. Ecosynthetix has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.
Ecosynthetix Company Profile
