Ecosynthetix (ECO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ECO stock opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. Ecosynthetix has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million and a PE ratio of -81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 40.99 and a current ratio of 43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.23.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

