ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $65.00. ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) shares last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 12,775 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53.

In other ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) news, insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 7,204 shares of ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.76 ($6,494.33).

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

