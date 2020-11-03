Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $53,274.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.41 or 0.03814801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00208956 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

