Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 91,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,994 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.3% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 212.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,625,203. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

