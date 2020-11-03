Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $44.42 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptomate and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,205,564,435 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

