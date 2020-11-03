Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

