Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 42.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,325,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the period.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.