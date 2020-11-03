Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 884,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
