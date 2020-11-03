Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 884,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

