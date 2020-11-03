ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.45 ($6.41).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €9.84 ($11.58). The company has a market capitalization of $579.11 million and a PE ratio of -28.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.87.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

