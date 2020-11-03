EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

