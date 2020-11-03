Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) to post earnings of C($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark cut shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.69.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

