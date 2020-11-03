Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) to post earnings of C($0.40) per share for the quarter.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million.
Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.