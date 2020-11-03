Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,193 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 1.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Entegris worth $194,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 423,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 785.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 171,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

