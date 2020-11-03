Envela (ELA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Envela has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

