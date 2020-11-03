Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE:NVST opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.86. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.