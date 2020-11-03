EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.