ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ETHplode has a market cap of $41,799.82 and $69.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and DDEX. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00196352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.01122274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000548 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002619 BTC.

ETHplode Profile