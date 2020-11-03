Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Announces Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $771.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

