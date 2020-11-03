EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.11 and a beta of 1.65.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

