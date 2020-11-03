Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE ES opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

