Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.99 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,717 shares of company stock worth $5,363,205. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

