Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,187 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average is $198.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

