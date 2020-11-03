Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,772 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Hershey by 23.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

