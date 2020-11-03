Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 388,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $225.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

