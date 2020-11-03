Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 42.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in 3M by 20.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.