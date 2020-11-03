Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,229.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.35.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $397.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

