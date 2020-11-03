Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 21,732 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,192,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,466,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 304,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,161,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,350,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.17. HUYA Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

