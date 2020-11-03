Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,340 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,145.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,184. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.58. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

