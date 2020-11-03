Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,365,000 after acquiring an additional 413,252 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 589.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

